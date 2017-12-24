 Buhari, Boko Haram and the $1 Billion SNAFU – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari, Boko Haram and the $1 Billion SNAFU – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Buhari, Boko Haram and the $1 Billion SNAFU
Vanguard
I had in mind this week, to reflect on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the arrest of the Chairman of Innoson Motors, Mr. Innocent Chukwuma, by the Enugu station of that commission. President Buhari. The uproar which Mr. Chukwuma
Innoson Chairman Says EFCC Arrest Not Ethnic Linked, Thanks Buhari, Obiano, OthersSundiataPost (press release) (blog)

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.