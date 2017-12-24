 Buhari cautions Supreme Council of Sharia | Nigeria Today
Buhari cautions Supreme Council of Sharia

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned the Supreme Council of Sharia to watch against making baseless and divisive statements. This was in reaction to the organization’s claim that the President had let Muslims down by his failure to attend the emergency summit of Organization of Islamic Countries called by Turkey to discuss US declaration of Jerusalem […]

