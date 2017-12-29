 Buhari congratulates George Weah | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari congratulates George Weah

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Mr George Weah on his election as the next President of the Republic of Liberia. President Buhari in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Friday, also commended the Liberian people on the peaceful conduct of the historic presidential run-off election. He described the peaceful conduct of the election as “another plus on Africa’s democratic scoreboard.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.