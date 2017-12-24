 “Buhari Cracks Jokes And Still Keeps A Straight Face” – Osinbajo | Nigeria Today
“Buhari Cracks Jokes And Still Keeps A Straight Face” – Osinbajo

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Yemi Osinbajo the Vice-President in a documentary by Buhari’s media team revealed that the President has an excellent poker face, stating, “Buhari cracks jokes and still keeps a straight face.” The documentary titled “Buhari: Beyond the Iron and Steel” has had some key quotes from the interview published on the facebook page of Mr. Femi…

The post “Buhari Cracks Jokes And Still Keeps A Straight Face” – Osinbajo appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

