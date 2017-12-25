Buhari deliberately created fuel scarcity to increase price – Fayose
The Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, on Monday said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government deliberately created fuel scarcity to intimidate Nigerians into accepting a raise in pump price. He claimed that the federal government intended to increase the pump price, but didn’t know how to go about it. Fayose made this claim while […]
Buhari deliberately created fuel scarcity to increase price – Fayose
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!