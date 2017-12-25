Buhari directs end to petrol price hike, hoarding

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed government officials to end the arbitrary increase in price of petrol and hoarding of products across the country.

Expressing sympathy with Nigerians for their suffering due to the lingering petrol scarcity, the President, in a statement posted on his twitter handle, described the petrol scarcity as “regrettable”.

He said going by the briefings he was getting, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) was on top of the situation.

Buhari said: “The fuel scarcity being experienced nationwide is regrettable. I sympathise with all Nigerians on having to endure needless fuel queues.

“I’m being regularly briefed, especially on the NNPC’s interventions to ensure that there is enough petrol available during this period & beyond.

“I have the NNPC’s assurance that the situation will improve significantly over the next few days, as new shipments and supplies are distributed across the country.

”I have also directed the regulators to step up their surveillance and bring an end to hoarding and price inflation by marketers,

”Let me also assure that the relevant agencies will continue to provide updates on the situation. I thank you all for your patience and understanding.”

