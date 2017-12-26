Buhari greets Dogara at 50

President Muhammadu Buhari has applauded the exceptional leadership qualities of Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, who turned 50 on the 26th of December, 2017.

In a statement signed by Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President, on behalf of the Federal Executive Council and all Nigerians warmly felicitated with the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

President Buhari, while acknowledging the charismatic leader’s achievements, especially in the leadership of the House of Representatives, joined the National Assembly, the Nigerian Bar Association, friends and family of the erudite Speaker in celebrating the years of remarkable achievements and awards that have culminated into this golden jubilee.

The President extolled Dogara’s humility, simplicity and discipline in providing exceptional leadership for the lower house for over two years by diligently bridging the gaps and creating a harmonious atmosphere for debates and exchange of ideas for national development.

He also affirmed that the Speaker’s personal attributes of selflessness, maturity and friendliness have substantially eased the relationship between the Executive and the Legislative arm, resulting in the passage of bills that directly impact the livelihood of Nigerians.

Recalling his personal interactions with the Speaker, the President noted that having followed his political trajectory in the House of Representatives, he believes Nigeria’s future can only be secured with great leadership by younger Nigerians, who are fired with the zeal to build one great nation that everyone can call a home.

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God will grant the Speaker longer life, good health and wisdom to serve the country and humanity.

Tony Ailemen, Abuja

