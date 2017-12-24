 Buhari has no human side – AIED rubbishes documentary on president | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari has no human side – AIED rubbishes documentary on president

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Advocacy for Integrity and Economic Development (AIED) has described the documentary made by the Presidency to show the ‘human side’ of Buhari as an inhuman gesture by the Buhari-led administration. The organization described the documentary as a “spat on the tears of Nigerians” at a time when Nigerians are struggling due to scarcity of […]

Buhari has no human side – AIED rubbishes documentary on president

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.