 Buhari Hates To Mention The Word ”Christmas” – Fani Kayode | Nigeria Today
Buhari Hates To Mention The Word ”Christmas” – Fani Kayode

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

According to the National Bureau of Statistics 7.9 million Nigerians lost their jobs and became unemployed in the last 21 months. Buhari has done well! Let the cheerleaders keep cheering! May God judge the 15 million mumus that voted for this incompetent and sadistic old beast! Meanwhile fuel queues are mounting whilst the price of […]

