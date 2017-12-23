Buhari Hates To Mention The Word ”Christmas” – Fani Kayode
According to the National Bureau of Statistics 7.9 million Nigerians lost their jobs and became unemployed in the last 21 months. Buhari has done well! Let the cheerleaders keep cheering! May God judge the 15 million mumus that voted for this incompetent and sadistic old beast! Meanwhile fuel queues are mounting whilst the price of […]
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!