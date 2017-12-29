Buhari joins Muslim faithful to pray for son, Yusuf’s recovery

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday joined fellow Muslims to pray for the quick recovery of his son, Yusuf, who was involved in a bike accident on Tuesday in Abuja. The prayer session formed part of the Jumat prayers held in a mosque at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Government officials who participated in the session alongside […]

