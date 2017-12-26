Buhari: Kano Government attacks Kwankwaso over APC‎ crisis

The Government of Kano State has lambasted Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso for making unsavory remarks against President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC, using his group, Kwankwasiya. The State Government’s condemnation was contained in a press statement signed by the state Commissioner of Information, Malam Muhammad Garba and made available to newsmen in Kano. […]

Buhari: Kano Government attacks Kwankwaso over APC‎ crisis

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

