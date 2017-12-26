Buhari reveals admiration for Dogara
President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, as he turns 50 years. Buhari, in his praise-filled message, said he admires Dogara’s humility, maturity, discipline and friendliness. A statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, noted that the nation’s leader joins the National Assembly, the Nigerian Bar Association, […]
Buhari reveals admiration for Dogara
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!