Buhari Signs Bill Authorising Hospitals To Treat Gunshot Victims Without Police Report

President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to a bill empowering hospitals and medical personnel in the country to treat gunshot victims without waiting to get police report first. The bill, which is titled Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Act, 2017, was among six assented to by the president on Friday, December 29. The…

The post Buhari Signs Bill Authorising Hospitals To Treat Gunshot Victims Without Police Report appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

