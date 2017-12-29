Buhari signs six new bills into law

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday signed six bills that have earlier been passed by the National Assembly into law. Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Ita Enang, disclosed this to State House Correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. According to Enang, the bills signed into law include the Compulsory Treatment […]

Buhari signs six new bills into law

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

