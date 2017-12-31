Buhari To Address Nigerians On Monday, New Year Day

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday, January 1, 2018 make a national broadcast to commemorate the New Year.

According to a statement on Sunday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the address would be broadcast at 7am.

The two-paragraph statement read, “On the occasion of the 2018 New Year, President Muhammadu Buhari will make a national broadcast tomorrow, January 1, 2018, at 7 am.

“Television and radio stations are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.”