Buhari Turns Down Marketers Request On Fuel Price Increase

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The pump price of petrol will remain at N145 per litre, according to a Federal Government reply to a request by oil marketers to jack up the pump price. In the wake of the fuel scarcity crisis in the country, oil marketers had reportedly demanded a pump price increase, total deregulation of petroleum products, and…

The post Buhari Turns Down Marketers Request On Fuel Price Increase appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

