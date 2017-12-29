Buhari will completes most of his projects during his second term – Senator

The Chairman Senate Committee on works, Kabiru Gaya says Buhari will completes most of his projects during his second term.

In a chat with journalists after meeting with President Buhari on Thursday, Gaya who is representing Kano South Senatorial district in the National Assembly revealed that Buhari has committed more to road development than any other President in the past 16 years.

He said the road projects from Kano to Abuja was N165 billion which is more than N26 billion which was allocated to works between 2011- 2014.

“On road projects, we have to thank President Buhari for putting extra efforts and may Allah continue to give him good health and strength to continue. I know he is going to commission some projects in 2018 and those not will be completed during his second term,

“We are also very happy that he has awarded the road projects from Kano to Abuja which will cost N165 billion, that is a plus. And also being that I am the chairman of works Committee, no government for the past 16 years has been able to put so much money on road project like this government.

“The budget of 2011-2014 it was only N26 billion that was allocated for works but in 2016 when President Buhari came in we had a budget of over N200 billion for works and in 2017 we have over N400 billion and for 2018 we have about N500 billion for works.

“So we are rehabilitating our roads and those that were abandoned for years the contractors have gone back to site.

“I have gone round 26 states of the federation as chairman senate committee on works, is remaining the states in the south-west and three states in the north -East for me to visit, we have seen that work is going on.”

