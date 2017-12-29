“Buhari Will Do Better During His Second Term” – Kano South Senator, Kabiru Gaya Says

The Senator representing Kano South, Kabiru Gaya, Yesterday gave an indication that President Muhammadu Buhari will be seeking re-election. Shortly after meeting the President inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the senator told State House correspondents that Buhari will, during his second term, complete whichever projects he cannot complete before the end of his first term. […]

The post “Buhari Will Do Better During His Second Term” – Kano South Senator, Kabiru Gaya Says appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

