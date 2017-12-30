Buhari, your dementia has gone viral – Femi Fani Kayode

Femi Fani Kayode, Former Minister of Aviation expressed himself in reaction to the appointment of Senator Francis Okposo as chairman of the press council. Femi started by mentioning the age situation of the president, how he appointed 81-year-old man as Nigeria ambassador and also appointing Sen. Francis.

Femi described Nigeria ambassador to USA, as an old man who can barely work and wear 1940’s clothes.

There has been a lot of reactions from Nigerians since the President appointed Francis Okposo as Chairman of the Press council.

It could be recalled that Senator Francis died in the year 2016 at the age of 81.

He wrote on his twitter page:

“First u forgot ur own age. Then u appoint an 81 year old who drawls, who can barely walk and who wears clothes from the 1940’s as our Ambassador to the U.S.A.. And now u appoint a dead man, Sen. Francis Okposo,as Chairman of the Press Council. Ur dementia has gone viral.”

