Buhari’s age controversy: What INEC must do – PDP

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has labelled as “national disgrace” the declaration by President Muhammadu Buhari, that he had all the while believed he was 74 years. The PDP, in a statement by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Prince Diran Odeyemi in Osogbo, Tuesday, pointed out that many Nigerians and even the global community must have […]

Buhari’s age controversy: What INEC must do – PDP

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

