Buhari’s age controversy: Why PDP wants President to resign – John Oyegun

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has reacted to the call for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari. While reacting to President Buhari’s claim that he thought he was 74 years old until he was told he was 75, the main opposition party had advised him to turn in his resignation. The PDP also described […]

Buhari’s age controversy: Why PDP wants President to resign – John Oyegun

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

