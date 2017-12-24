 Buhari’s daughter: My father told us to study hard because he has nothing for us | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari’s daughter: My father told us to study hard because he has nothing for us

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Politics, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Halima, one of the daughters of President Muhammadu Buhari, says her father told her that she must study hard because he has nothing to offer than education. According to Thecable report, Halima said this while speaking in a video documentary titled ‘The Human Side of President Buhari’. The 55-minute video, put together by the media […]

The post Buhari’s daughter: My father told us to study hard because he has nothing for us appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.