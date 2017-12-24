Buhari’s Documentary: A Spat on the Pains of Nigerians – AIED

The Advocacy for Integrity and Economic Development (AIED) has described the documentary made by the Presidency to show the ‘human side’ of Buhari as an inhuman gesture by the Buhari-led administration at a time when citizens are in general discomfort due to scarcity of fuel, high unemployment rate and swelling cost of food items.

In a statement on Sunday by its Deputy Director, Adekoya Boladale, the organization described the documentary as a “spat on the tears of Nigerians”

According to AIED, the timing of the documentary is not only wrong but above all, President Buhari has shown beyond reasonable doubt that he has no empathy or human feelings.

“The documentary is a spat on the tears of Nigerians who for the last few days have been spending sleepless nights at fuel stations and paying through their nose for black matter rate fuel at 500 naira per litre. Coming at a time when the population of unemployed Nigerians is at an all time high and the means of livelihood is next to impossible, this documentary is distasteful.

“To add salt to an open wound, the Presidency assembled redundant men of questionable characters most who are known signature of corruption to vouch for the President on a trait they lack. Agents and cronies of the President who are benefitting from the systemic corruption and esprit de corps graft activities that have overclouded the presidency.

“It is disgusting that a Presidential tenure characterized by state-backed extra judicial killings, blatant disregard for the rule of law, economic decadence and hyper profligacy can engage in image marketing rather than fixing the hell hole it has dragged Nigeria into. In a sane society, the crops of individuals that presently make up the Presidency should have been arrested, tried and jailed for taking the country to a state of chaos.

“No amount of documentaries will bestow upon President Buhari the character he doesn’t posses. There is no human side to anyone who care less about the pains and agonies of his people, there is no human side to anyone who does not posses any iota of empathy and certainly, no individual can claim a human side if such individual blatantly defend the murder of thousands of citizens because they had the ‘audacity to tap a General’s chest’

“The true human side of any individual doesn’t require so much shoving in the throat for it to be known. It is self revealing. Evident in deeds, character and posture. All which Buhari does not posses,” the statement read.