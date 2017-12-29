Buhari’s Government Is Freely Spreading Poverty Across Nigeria – Mike Ozekhome
Human right lawyer Mike Ozekhome has described President Muhammadu Buhari as the most clueless and directionless in the country’s history. He said this on Thursday in a statement he captioned
The post Buhari’s Government Is Freely Spreading Poverty Across Nigeria – Mike Ozekhome appeared first on Ngyab.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!