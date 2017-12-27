 Buhari’s son accident, a sign from God – Fani-Kayode | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari’s son accident, a sign from God – Fani-Kayode

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode says the motorbike accident involving President Muhammadu Buhari’s son is a sign from God for him to resign. Yusuf Buhari presently unconscious in the hospital suffered brain injury after he was involved in a bike accident on Tuesday night. The ex-minister likened President Buhari to Pharoah in the Bible […]

Buhari’s son accident, a sign from God – Fani-Kayode

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.