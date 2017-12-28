 Buhari’s Son To Be Flown to Germany for Further Treatment | Nigeria Today
Buhari’s Son To Be Flown to Germany for Further Treatment

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Politics, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

The family of President Muhammadu Buhari is seriously considering flying their son abroad for advanced medical treatment. The report gathered that although Yusuf is in a stable condition after undergoing operation at a private hospital in Abuja, it was necessary that he be flown abroad for a better treatment. Yusuf broke a limb and sustained […]

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

