Buhari’s son undergoes surgery after bike crash in Abuja

Yusuf Buhari, the son of President Muhammadu Buhari, has suffered a head injury and multiple fractures, following a power bike crash in Abuja.

However, the presidency has said that the president’s son is in a stable condition in a private clinic after undergoing head surgery in Abuja.

It was learnt that the crash occurred on Tuesday night when Yusuf, along with a friend were racing in the capital city and veered off the road in the process.

He was said to have laid there unconscious before the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari was alerted.

Reports said “She ordered that he be immediately rushed to Cedarcrest Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment. We are more concerned about the head injury than the fractures. As I speak to you, Yusuf is unconscious.

“An air ambulance may take him out of the country any moment,” the reports said.

Meanwhile, a statement made available to newsmen by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity President Buhari Garba Shehu on Wednesday confirmed that Yusuf Buhari had a bike accident on Tuesday night around Gwarimpa in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“He broke a limb and had an injury to the head as a result. He has undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja. He is in a stable condition,” he said.

The President and his wife, Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, are thankful to Nigerians for the good wishes and prayers for their son, the statement said.

