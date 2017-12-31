Buhari’s Son, Yusuf Buhari Yet To Regain His Speech, As Doctors Discover Additional Injuries
President Muhammadu Buhari’s son,Yusuf Buhari, who was hospitalized in FCT Abuja after a bike crash has not regained his ability to speak but doctors handling his treatment said he is gradually showing sign of recovery.
Yesterday, Yusuf who sustained a head injury and a broken limb indicated to doctors repeatedly about his hand. A check on the hand showed it was fractured, leading doctors to embark on immediate treatment.
A source said that since Yusuf was admitted to Cedarcrest Hospital in Abuja he has not regained his speech due to traumatic brain injury. Yusuf was drag racing with a friend, Bashir Gwandu when they both crashed in Gwanripa neighborhood in Nigeria’s federal capital, Abuja.
The friend, Gwandu was also critically injured and remain in critical condition.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!