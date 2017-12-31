 Buhari’s Son, Yusuf Buhari Yet To Regain His Speech, As Doctors Discover Additional Injuries | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari’s Son, Yusuf Buhari Yet To Regain His Speech, As Doctors Discover Additional Injuries

Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari’s son,Yusuf Buhari, who was hospitalized in FCT Abuja after a bike crash has not regained his ability to speak but doctors handling his treatment said he is gradually showing sign of recovery.
Yesterday, Yusuf who sustained a head injury and a broken limb indicated to doctors repeatedly about his hand. A check on the hand showed it was fractured, leading doctors to embark on immediate treatment.
A source said that since Yusuf was admitted to Cedarcrest Hospital in Abuja he has not regained his speech due to traumatic brain injury. Yusuf was drag racing with a friend, Bashir Gwandu when they both crashed in Gwanripa neighborhood in Nigeria’s federal capital, Abuja. 
The friend, Gwandu was also critically injured and remain in critical condition.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.