Buhari’s Son, Yusuf Not Flown Abroad… Receiving Treatment At A Clinic In Abuja – Presidency

The Presidency has described as untrue reports that Yusuf Buhari, a son of President Muhammadu Buhari, was flown abroad this morning for medical attention. The Senior Special Assistant to the

The post Buhari’s Son, Yusuf Not Flown Abroad… Receiving Treatment At A Clinic In Abuja – Presidency appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

