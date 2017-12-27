Bundibugyo residents turn away Congolese refugees – The Observer
Bundibugyo residents turn away Congolese refugees
The Observer
Communities in Bundibugyo district have declined to accommodate Congolese refugees fleeing from a Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) assault on Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels in Congo. On Friday night, more than 800 Congolese refugees entered …
