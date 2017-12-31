Buratai orders investigation into alleged extortion by soldiers, releases toll-free complaint line
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai has ordered investigation into alleged extortion of motorists by soldiers on the Maiduguri-Gamboru Ngala road in Borno. The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman said in a statement on Sunday that the order followed the complaint by a man, who identified himself as “DanBorno” on…
The post Buratai orders investigation into alleged extortion by soldiers, releases toll-free complaint line appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
