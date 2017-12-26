 Buratai orders troops to maintain security – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buratai orders troops to maintain security – The Punch

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

Buratai orders troops to maintain security
The Punch
Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai looks on at the headquaters of Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri, Borno State. Photo: AFP. Olaleye Aluko, Abuja. The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Monday ordered officers and
COAS urges troops to sustain momentumNew Telegraph Newspaper
Buratai, a Quintessential Gentleman and a Soldier's SoldierThe Nation Newspaper

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.