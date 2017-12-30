 Buratai reveals Nigeria Army’s plan for 2018 – Daily Post Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buratai reveals Nigeria Army’s plan for 2018 – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


TODAY.NG

Buratai reveals Nigeria Army's plan for 2018
Daily Post Nigeria
Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen.Tukur Buratai has disclosed that the Nigerian Army will clampdown more on Boko Haram, militants and other criminals disrupting the peace of the nation. Buratai made this known at the 2017 ascension of the Aso Rock
Buratai ascends Aso RockDaily Trust
COAS TY Buratai, Guards Brigade Ends 2017 Atop Aso RockNTA News

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.