 Buratai reveals Nigeria Army’s plan for 2018 | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buratai reveals Nigeria Army’s plan for 2018

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen.Tukur Buratai has disclosed that the Nigerian Army will clampdown more on Boko Haram, militants and other criminals disrupting the peace of the nation. Buratai made this known at the 2017 ascension of the Aso Rock mountain by officers and soldiers of the Guards Brigade, in Abuja. He charged officers […]

Buratai reveals Nigeria Army’s plan for 2018

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.