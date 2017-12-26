Burnley scare Manchester United, as Chelsea win

Burnley stunned hosts Manchester United in Boxing Day action on Tuesday to go two goals ahead, but failed to hold on and drew 2-2 to stay seventh on the log. The draw did not affect United’s second place on the standings however, even though Chelsea drew beat visiting Brighton 2-0 to cut their lead to one point. West Ham failed to move further away from the relegation zone after failing to hold on against hosts Bournemouth to draw 3-3.

