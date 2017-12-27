 Bus conductor, 25, charged with biting off passenger’s lip | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bus conductor, 25, charged with biting off passenger’s lip

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

law_courtA 25-year-old conductor, Tobi Ogunremi, who allegedly bit off a passenger’s lip and punched him on his face, was on Wednesday docked at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos. Ogunremi, who resides at No. 5, Idi-Orogbo St., Rabinyan, Ijoko, Lagos is facing a one-count charge of assault. The Prosecutor, Insp. Victor Eruada, told court that…

The post Bus conductor, 25, charged with biting off passenger’s lip appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.