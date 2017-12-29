Bus conductor knocks off colleague’s 3 teeth

By Onozure Dania

Lagos—A 35-year-old commercial bus conductor, Rasheed Balogun, yesterday, appeared before an Apapa Magistrate’s Court, Lagos, for allegedly beating up his fellow conductor and removing three of his teeth.

Balogun, who resides at Amukoko suburb area of Apapa, Lagos, is standing trial on a two-count charge bordering on assault preferred against him by the Police.

The prosecutor, Sergeant Olusegun Kokoye, told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offences on November 6, at Alafia Bus Stop, Amukoko, Apapa, Lagos.

He said the defendant assaulted the complainant, Lukman Afolabi, by giving him several punches on the mouth, resulting in loss of three front teeth.

Kokoye further alleged that the complainant suffered an injury on his lower lip.

The prosecutor said the fight started after the duo had an argument over some money issues.

He said all efforts made by some pedestrians at the scene of the incident to settle the dispute proved abortive.

Kokoye said the complainant reported the case at the police station and the defendant was arrested.

According to him, the offences committed are punishable under Sections 244 and 245 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

However, Balogun pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The presiding magistrate, Mr. M. A. Etti, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000, with two sureties in like sum.

He said the sureties should be gainfully employed and should show evidence of two years’ tax payment to Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned to January 5, 2018, for mention.

