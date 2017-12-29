BYZANTIUM ICO Agency Annual Report – Madly Successful Year

This Year is Over…

During 2017 BYZANTIUM has successfully provided their services to the most promising ICOs, including Crypviser, CryptoPing, Goldmint, Mircomoney, Naga Token Sale and Bankex. Moreover, they worked with The Token Fund. Most of the projects received Strategy & Consulting / Marketing & PR / Community management & Support / Branding & Web-development services from BYZANTIUM which resulted in more than 12,000 BTC gathered (in total for all projects based on the sum collected on the last day of the token sale converted to BTC in accordance to exchange rates).

BYZANTIUM generated more than 1000 crypto and investing media publications for their clients as well as attracted thousands of ICO investors to the projects.

Speaking about business development, BYZANTIUM Agency has attracted big crypto “stars” as advisors and investors to their clients.

BYZANTIUM specializes on PPC advertising, providing services of paid advertising on social media and searching engines. Thus, clients get thousands of precisely picked conversions with great conversion rates and smart optimization.

Moreover, BYZANTIUM negotiated and organized more than 50 strategic partnerships for their clients (like partnerships with Bancor, Cointelegraph etc.).

Let’s give particular attention to the last two projects BYZANTIUM has had this year. NAGA and Bankex have collected $50 million and $66 million accordingly during their ICOs. BYZANTIUM managed to bring more than 60 thousand backers to NAGA making it the second biggest ICO in terms of backers up to date. The key formula for success making BYZANTIUM so unique is the deep level of immersion into the team of a project it works with and the results speak for themselves.

…And Now the New 2018 Year is About to Begin!

Now that the year has ended, BYZANTIUM ICO Agency is willing to offer to their future clients a whole array of different services:

Strategy & Consulting

PPC advertising in social media and search engines

Marketing & PR

Community Management & Support

Branding & Web-development

Business Development

VC Support and Pitches

Roadshow Creation & Conferences Organization

The key value proposition of the Agency is the ability of the core team to integrate inside the client’s team and become a part of the existing functional entity to be able to provide as much value for the project as possible. Thus, the Agency provides not only consulting services but integrates themselves with the projects they are working with.

Moreover, it is important to mention that BYZANTIUM is working with no more than 2 clients at a time in order to maintain high KPIs and efficiency, which is uncommon nowadays due to the fact that most agencies work as ICO boxes providing their services to tens of projects which usually results in poor quality and low conversion rates.

About BYZANTIUM

BYZANTIUM is a Leading Token Sale Consulting Agency founded by a team of professionals with backgrounds in blockchain technology, investing, PR, and marketing. The whole team consists of 17 members. Moreover, the Agency has lots of subcontractors on hand. This whole “marketing army” can convert any promising project into a super successful one.

The co-founders of BYZANTIUM Peter Bel and Max Uperyaka have an impressive background. Peter was among the first members of the CoinTelegraph team. Together with Max, they managed traffic and PR on the Humaniq project that turned out to be a big success. After that they founded BYZANTIUM and began as a marketing agency, which transformed into an ICO Agency as of today. Thus, now it not only provides full-cycle ICO services but also attracts private and institutional investors.

Also, BYZANTIUM owns eventcha.in event tracker that can help everyone keep track of the latest blockchain events out there. It’s completely free of charge to use.

So, if you have a promising project with an existing product, thought out tokenomics, as well as a really cool idea in mind, and you are planning on doing an ICO – feel free to contact BYZANTIUM via an email: [email protected] or Telegram: @bzntm to start the cooperation ASAP!

The post BYZANTIUM ICO Agency Annual Report – Madly Successful Year appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

