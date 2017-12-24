 Calabar residents decry fuel scarcity – The Nation Newspaper | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Calabar residents decry fuel scarcity – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Calabar residents decry fuel scarcity
The Nation Newspaper
Some residents of Calabar, Cross River capital, have decried the continued scarcity and increasing pump price of petrol in the city. They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Calabar that the current situation was badly affecting this

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.