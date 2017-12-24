Calabar residents decry fuel scarcity – The Nation Newspaper
Calabar residents decry fuel scarcity
The Nation Newspaper
Some residents of Calabar, Cross River capital, have decried the continued scarcity and increasing pump price of petrol in the city. They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Calabar that the current situation was badly affecting this …
