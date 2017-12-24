Call Me Okoroawusa, Okoroigbo, Okoroyoruba I Don’t Care – Okorocha

Governor Okorocha says he don’t care if people call him all sorts of names because it does not affect his identity.Okorocha stated this in an interview he had with the Vanguard Newspaper. The Governor from the excerpts of the interview also stated he is now one of the most understood Nigerian today. Read Excerpts From […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

