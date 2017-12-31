Calls mount for ANC to embrace ‘new year resolutions’ – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
Calls mount for ANC to embrace 'new year resolutions'
Independent Online
ANC stalwarts congratulated Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa "as our new president and wish him well in the challenging task of leading the ANC". Picture: Itumeleng English. Johannesburg – African National Congress stalwarts and veterans – all …
Get ready for 2018's big clean-up
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!