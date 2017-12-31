 Calls mount for ANC to embrace ‘new year resolutions’ – Independent Online | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Calls mount for ANC to embrace ‘new year resolutions’ – Independent Online

Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

Calls mount for ANC to embrace 'new year resolutions'
Independent Online
ANC stalwarts congratulated Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa "as our new president and wish him well in the challenging task of leading the ANC". Picture: Itumeleng English. Johannesburg – African National Congress stalwarts and veterans – all
Get ready for 2018's big clean-upNews24

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.