Cameroon Court Orders Release of Writer Who Criticized Govt.: Lawyer – U.S. News & World Report
|
Journalducameroun.com – English –
|
Cameroon Court Orders Release of Writer Who Criticized Govt.: Lawyer
U.S. News & World Report
DOUALA (Reuters) – A judge in Cameroon ordered the release on Wednesday of a prize-winning writer who was detained after he criticized the government's handling of a separatist crisis in its Anglophone regions, his lawyer said. Patrice Nganang, a poet …
Cameroon frees and expels author who “criticised” President Biya
Cameroon: Biya bows to International pressure, orders his junta courts to free Patrice Nganang
Scholar Nganang remains in Cameroon prison awaiting court date
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!