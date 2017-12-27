 Cameroon Court Orders Release of Writer Who Criticized Govt.: Lawyer – U.S. News & World Report | Nigeria Today
Cameroon Court Orders Release of Writer Who Criticized Govt.: Lawyer – U.S. News & World Report

Cameroon Court Orders Release of Writer Who Criticized Govt.: Lawyer
DOUALA (Reuters) – A judge in Cameroon ordered the release on Wednesday of a prize-winning writer who was detained after he criticized the government's handling of a separatist crisis in its Anglophone regions, his lawyer said. Patrice Nganang, a poet
