Capello: Ibrahimovic Could Not Shoot

Fabio Capello says Zlatan Ibrahimovic was a player that could not shoot when he arrived at Juventus.

The Swede arrived at Juventus from Ajax in 2004, as a striker with a growing reputation, but in need of smoothening.

Capello has taken credit for that and believes he played a key role in Ibrahimovic’s rise to the top.

“When Ibrahimovic arrived at Juventus, he was not good at shooting,” Capello told Sky Italia.

“Mino Raiola said to me: ‘Zlatan is really strong, he breaks the hands of the goalkeepers’.

“I said to him: ‘Listen to me, for the moment he only broke the windows of the gym’.

“Then Ibrahimovic began to train every day and, obviously, as everyone knows, he improved a lot.”

He added: “I targeted Ibrahimovic when I was Roma coach.

“Juventus made an incredible purchase, they bought him for €16 million payable in four payments. At Ajax they decided he would not be a great player. They preferred to keep Mido, who was easier to manage.

“Ibrahimovic also had some problems at Juve, for example with [Jonathan] Zebina, but then [Luciano] Moggi arrived and settled everything.”

