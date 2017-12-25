Cardi B and Offset May Have Broken Up Again After Hackers Leaked Video Of Him Cheating – Dancehall HipHop
Cardi B and Offset May Have Broken Up Again After Hackers Leaked Video Of Him Cheating
Cardi B and Offset may have broken up again after hackers leaked videos of the Migos rapper cheating. Back in October, Cardi B dumped Offset after rumors started circulating that he had cheated on her. There were also some chatters that she may have …
