 Carlos Ahenkorah apologises to Ablakwa, Speaker et al – Ghana News Agency | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Carlos Ahenkorah apologises to Ablakwa, Speaker et al – Ghana News Agency

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Ghana News Agency

Carlos Ahenkorah apologises to Ablakwa, Speaker et al
Ghana News Agency
Accra, Dec 23, GNA – Mr Carlos Ahenkorah, MP for Tema West and Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry on Friday apologised to Mr Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu, for outbursts against him earlier in the week. He said: “My brother, Okudzeto Ablakwa
Minority Rejects All Apologies Rendered By AhenkorahModern Ghana (press release) (blog)
Ablakwa Rejects Ahenkorah's Apology…Peace FM Online

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.