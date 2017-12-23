Carlos Ahenkorah apologises to Ablakwa, Speaker et al – Ghana News Agency
|
Ghana News Agency
|
Carlos Ahenkorah apologises to Ablakwa, Speaker et al
Ghana News Agency
Accra, Dec 23, GNA – Mr Carlos Ahenkorah, MP for Tema West and Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry on Friday apologised to Mr Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu, for outbursts against him earlier in the week. He said: “My brother, Okudzeto Ablakwa …
Minority Rejects All Apologies Rendered By Ahenkorah
Ablakwa Rejects Ahenkorah's Apology…
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!