Carlos: Ronaldo’s Drive Sets Him Apart From Messi And Neymar

Cristiano Ronaldo has great professionalism and determination, which sets him apart from Messi and Neymar, believes Madrid and Brazil legend Roberto Carlos.

The Real Madrid talisman claimed his fifth Golden Ball this year, after helping Los Blancos to five out of six trophies this year.

However, Ronaldo has struggled this season, with Madrid sitting fourth, while Messi has helped Barcelona to the top of the table.

But Roberto Carlos believes Ronaldo has the edge on long-time rival Messi and Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar due to his drive to improve on a daily basis.

“These days, when you talk about football, you talk about Neymar, Messi and Ronaldo,” the former full-back told Fox Sports.

“Cristiano has worked to improve. When you talk about the Ballon d’Or or any other prize, it’s not just any person who votes, it’s people who know football, who follow the stats of the players and pick the best in the world.

“I watch him train every day and the way he works is exciting. He wants to improve every day.

“That’s the difference with Messi. Leo is a phenomenon, we never talk about Neymar… but that side of Cristiano, of training, professionalism, focus, motivation, success… Cristiano has an advantage over all the others.”

