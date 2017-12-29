 Carnival Calabar’ll end menace of migration in Africa —Ayade – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Carnival Calabar’ll end menace of migration in Africa —Ayade – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 29, 2017


Carnival Calabar'll end menace of migration in Africa —Ayade
CALABAR—Cross River State governor, Professor Ben Ayade, has said this year's Carnival Calabar, with the theme: Migration, will tell a very powerful story about Africa and ultimately end the menace migration has brought to Africa. Cross River State
