Catalonia’s hopes for peace stall as further wave of arrests feared – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Catalonia's hopes for peace stall as further wave of arrests feared
The Guardian
Carles Puigdemont, Catalonia's exiled president, takes questions after the election results were declared. Photograph: Thierry Roge/AFP/Getty Images. Catalonia · The Observer. Catalonia's hopes for peace stall as further wave of arrests feared …
Puigdemont Mulls Whether To Return To Catalonia After Win
A new rallying cry for Catalonia's separatists: 'Gooaal!'
Exiled Carles Puigdemont demands return to Catalonia by 23 January
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!