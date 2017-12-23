Cavani: Mbappe, Neymar And Me Will Only Improve

Edinson Cavani has sent a warning message to the defences around Europe, as he insists the attackers at PSG will get better.

The Uruguay international striker has scored 25 goals in 26 matches in all competitions.

“I would say we have a good attack, we are talking about two outstanding team-mates, but that does not stop me from saying that there is still a lot to improve in our game,” Cavani told PSG’s club magazine.

“We can advance our game. The trident must mature and must consolidate to achieve great things.”

