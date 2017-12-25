Celebrate Christmas with love, peace, forgiveness to one another – Bishop – Vanguard
Vanguard
Celebrate Christmas with love, peace, forgiveness to one another – Bishop
Vanguard
Gombe – Rev. Henry Ndukuba, Bishop of Nigeria Anglican Communion Church, Gombe Diocese, has called on Christians to celebrate Christmas with love, peace, forgiveness and to reconcile with one another. Cross section of Physically Challenged Persons …
